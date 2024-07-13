BusinessMajor 2

SSNIT halts plans to divest majority stake in hotel portfolio

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has terminated the process to divest 60% of its stake in the hotels it owns, 

In a press statement issued in Accra and signed by the Chairperson of the SSNIT Board, Elizabeth Akua Ohene, emphasized that SSNIT’s commitment to prudently managing the affairs of the Trust for the sustainability of the Pension Scheme, reassuring pensioners, contributors, and the general public.

The decision comes as a reversal of SSNIT’s previous plans to offload a majority shareholding in its hotel assets in order to focus on its core mandate of managing Ghana’s national pension scheme.

SSNIT has not provided further details on the factors that led to the termination of the divestment process.

