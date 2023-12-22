EntertainmentMajor 4

I had a crush on Emeka Ike but couldn’t express it – Actress opens up

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Popular Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has revealed that she once had a crush on Emeka Ike.

Ebube who made the disclosure recently, however, said she never got the opportunity to express her feelings for him.

According to her, she was excited about Emeka Ike’s return to cinema with Toyin Abraham’s latest film ‘Malaika.’

Speaking with QEDNG on the red carpet of the movie premiere which was held recently at Imax Cinema in Lagos, the thespian stated that, “I had a crush on Emeka Ike but wasn’t given the opportunity to express my feelings,”.

Nwagbo further stated that Ike had been off-screen for a while, and she could not wait to see his performance in the film.

Her statement comes on the back of Emeka Ike’s interesting revelations about his ex-wife.

The seasoned Nollywood actor, in a recent interview narrated how his ex-wife made him lose all his properties.

Emeka Ike asserted that his ex-wife, Suzanne, falsely accused him of assaulting her, and the allegation also made him lose access to his children.

; “I didn’t come on the internet space to clarify the allegations against me because it’s difficult to clarify because the same people that were bullying me on the internet, they were still there. They are gonna say, ‘Don’t mind him. He is still missing her. Move on.’

“And if you’re not prepared to handle it, you will be crushed. My secondary school, St. Nicholas College, on CMD road, Magodo, was shut down. Over N480 million investment that year was shut down. And all I heard was constant battery. I was like, ‘I don’t beat this lady. What’s going on? Babe, what’s going on? They said I beat you, do I?”

