‘Things We Do For Love’ star Vincent McCauley dead

Ghanaian actor, Vincent McCauley has passed away.

Mr McCauley died on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The cause of his death is yet unknown.

The actor gained popularity for his role in the popular ‘Things We Do For Love’ TV show.

He is survived by his wife, with whom he tied the knot in 2017.

Vincent McCauley was a well-known figure in the Ghanaian film industry and contributed to various movie projects, including notable titles such as YOLO, Games People Play, Fortune Island, Office Palava, Living With Trisha: House of Secrets, and The Idiot and I.

The Ghanaian entertainment community mourns the loss of a talented actor, and fans remember McCauley for his significant contributions to the country’s film landscape.