Takoradi: Family discover lifeless body of journalist in his room

A Takoradi-based journalist with New Day TV Michael Osei, is dead, Kapital News Team can confirm.

Osei, popularly called Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang was found dead in his room by family members on Monday.

A Facebook post announcing the demise of the morning show host reads:

“With a heavy heart, I announce to you the sudden demise of our brother and friend, Michael Osei (Nanasei). His lifeless body was found in his room on Monday, 05-02-2024 @ his residence in Takoradi.

“I urge all affected persons to remember the family in prayers as we mourn him. We won’t hesitate to update you on plans for his funeral and burial when necessary,” the statement, which was written by Kweku Nkansah Obrempong, a brother of the deceased, reads.

The deceased previously worked at Starr TV in Takoradi as the host of the station’s morning show programme.

New Day has opened a book of condolence for the public in honour of the late Osei.

Source: Kapitalradio971.com//2024

