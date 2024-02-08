Police chief inspector interdicted for calling Akufo-Addo ‘incompetent’ in beer bar rant

A police chief inspector from the Central Region, Benjamin Doe Kuwornu, has been held and interrogated by the Ghana Police Service for misbehaving on camera.

The choice was made to permit a comprehensive inquiry of Doe Kuwornu’s behavior in accordance with police service guidelines.

A police statement said, “We would like to reiterate our assurance to the general public that the Police Service will continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of our mandate.”

In a video outburst that lasts more than four minutes, Kuwornu criticizes the President for how he is handling the economy and misgovernance concerns.

In addition to accusing the President of nepotism and cronyism, he calls on pertinent members of the security cluster to speak up on important concerns facing the country.

Kuwornu emphasizes that a coup is not what he is advocating.

“I am a police officer, and I want to meet you and tell you that you are a disappointment, Mr. President, together with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Please, when you get this video, share it, because I want to get involved in building our motherland,” he added.