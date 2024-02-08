All Presidential candidates deserve a fair hearing because every leadership has its own vision and style: Razak Kojo Opoku writes

The vision, direction and interest of a Son might differs from that of his father. As rational human beings, we can’t say that, we are proud of all the decisions and legacies of our parents and Bosses.

We see and judge issues differently. Even identical twins do not have the same vision, ambition, interest and particular style of addressing issues.

The vision of Mentee may be different from the vision of the Mentor.

A Political Party always give birth to different governments and each government is certainly different from each other though they are produced by the same Party.

1. David couldn’t build the Temple for God but his son Solomon built the Temple for God.

2. Moses couldn’t successfully lead Israelites to the promise land but his Deputy Joshua made it possible

3. J. J. Rawlings couldn’t achieve a single digit inflation of 8.4% and growth rate of 14% but his Deputy John Evans Atta Mills achieved an unprecedented 8.4% Inflation rate and 14% growth rate in 2012, the best so far since 1992.

4. John Evans Atta Mills couldn’t do massive Infrastructure projects during his tenure but his Deputy John Mahama when became President contributed significantly to closing the infrastructure gaps of the Country.

5. John Evans Atta Mills refused to use the Jubilee House(formerly Flagstaff House) but immediately John Mahama took over he moved into the Jubilee House(Flagstaff House). The same Party’s but different Governments decisions.

6. Busia couldn’t implement Golden Age of Business and Free Maternal Healthcare Delivery but his protégé John Agyekum Kufuor successfully implemented Golden Age of Business and Free Maternal Healthcare Delivery.

7. John Agyekum Kufuor couldn’t implement Free SHS Policy but his appointee Nana Akufo-Addo has successfully implemented Free SHS Policy.

8. John Evans Atta Mills believed in Dr kwabena Duffuor as a Finance Minister but John Mahama immediately replaced him with Seth Terkper when he took over as a President. Different decisions but the same Party.

9. The vision and performance of Rawlings government was completely different from the government of Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills. The vision and performance of John Mahama’s Government was completely different from the government of Atta Mills. However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) produced the different governments of Rawlings, Mills and Mahama.

10. The vision and performance of John Agyekum Kufuor’s government is completely different from the government of Nana Akufo-Addo although it is the same New Patriotic Party(NPP) that produced the governments of John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo.

11. John Mahama proved to be different from Atta Mills. Atta Mills proved to be different from Rawlings. Nana Akufo-Addo has proven to be different from John Agyekum Kufuor.

12. Mills served in Rawlings Government as Vice-President yet did not follow the path and footsteps of his Boss Rawlings. John Mahama served in Rawlings Government as a Minister and in Mills government as Vice-President yet Mahama’s vision for Ghana was completely different from his Bosses, Rawlings and Mills.

13. John Kufuor served in Busia’s government but Kufuor’s vision and approach to governance was completely different from Busia.

14. Nana Akufo-Addo served in Kufuor’s government but Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision and approach to governance has been different from his Boss John Agyekum Kufuor.

15. John Mahama in spite of his mistakes in the past is coming again with new vision. Then Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia too is right for saying that he has a new vision despite the mistakes of Akufo-Addo’s Government.

The 2024 is a “Battle of New Visions” and New Styles of Leadership.

Let’s listen to all the Visions of the Presidential Candidates and make meaningful decisions comes 7th December, 2024.