NSA Boss caught bragging and peddling influence with Chief of Staff’s name

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has been caught in an alleged dirty influence peddling, using the name of the Chief of Staff at Ghana’s Presidency, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

The Inquisitor, without any fear of contradiction, has it that the Chief of Staff, only engages the embattled NSA boss as an appointee of the government and nothing more than that.

Prof. Twumasi, has restricted access to the Chief of Staff just like any other government appointee and cannot in anyway claim to be doing things on the orders of the Chief of Staff.

If he uses the name of the Chief of Staff, then it is a clear case of bragging or influence peddling to bulldoze his way in some of the alleged dirty scandals he is involved in.

Prof. Twumasi’s appearance before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament brought to the fore his disrespect and disregard for the Minister of Youth and Sports, which has the supervisory authority over the NSA.

The NSA boss, was battered and heavily bruised during his appearance before the PAC, with the Chairman of the Committee, Jame Klutse Avedzi, berating him over his terrible attitude.

Mr Avedzi, told Prof. Twumasi in the face that he was disrespecting his minister and must stop doing things like that.

Amazingly, discourses emerged that Prof. Twumasi was allegedly using the name of the Chief of Staff in his activities and therefore putting fear in most of the people he deals with.

But it has turned out that the NSA boss, who polled seven votes in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries to elect Parliamentary Candidate for the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency, is nowhere close to the Chief of Staff.

Prof. Twumasi’s Image Crisis

The NSA boss in recent times is battling with his credibility, as there are pointers that he was not running the sports authority well.

There are suspicions that he runs an autocratic administration, making other top management staff of the NSA redundant.

His decision to close down various stadia during the yuletide, created huge furore among Ghanaians, but he would not back down on that unpopular decision.

Strangely, information is popping up that the figures quoted by the NSA boss as having charged artistes that used the Accra Sports Stadium, were below what they actually paid.

For instance, the NSA is claiming that it charged GH¢70, 000 from the management of Stonebwoy to use the facility, but the artiste handlers are saying they paid something above GH¢100, 000.

The NSA, has not been able to deny what the artiste handler said days after they went public.

Then there is the issue of a vehicle belonging to the NSA that strangely got missing at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, which has not been found at the time of going to press.

More Soon!