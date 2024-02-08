H4P stages the first ever inter-tertiary ability praise concert for Persons with Disabilities

The maiden edition of the Inter Tertiary Ability Praise Concert (APC) organized by the Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization, was a captivating sight to behold.

The event which featured talented students with disabilities from the various tertiary institutions in Ghana, was the first of its kind.

The inter-tertiary APC, was not just an affirmation to the notion that there is ability in disability, but it also emphasized the fact that persons with disabilities can also climb to any height of the academic ladder, if they so desire.

Known also for his great initiatives and strides in promoting the course of persons with disabilities, Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, Founder and CEO of the H4P Organisation, has once again highlighted the plethora of abilities in persons with disabilities.

The Ability Praise Concert (APC) is an entertainment platform that sheds the spotlight on the abilities of persons with disability (PWDs) in the Creative Arts Industry.

Launched in 2022, the third Edition of APC was unique and special as it focused on unveiling the talents of PWDs in the tertiary institutions. This edition was dubbed, the Inter-Tertiary Ability Praise Concert.

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, representatives from the University of Education, Winneba; University of Cape Coast; Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Ghana, Legon, congregated at Fire City Chapel for the spectacular event. There were several performances of singing, dancing, spoken word and poetry recitals.

The Inter-Tertiary APC sought to throw the spotlight on Tertiary Education for PWDs by first of all encouraging parents and guardians of PWDs to aspire for higher learning for their wards regardless of their disability.

It also aimed at presenting the myriad of challenges faced by PWDs in the tertiary institutions to policy makers and the relevant stakeholders.

According to Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, the foundation of this year’s Inter-Tertiary APC is premised on the current vision and a major project of the H4P Organization, which is the establishment of the Ability University College, a tertiary institution for PWDs in Ghana.

All participants were duly awarded Certificates of Participation and given gifts at the end of the concert.

Citations were also given to Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman in appreciation and recognition for his consistency, ingenuity and dedication in bringing dignity to disability.

The H4P Organisation, an NGO in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations, is an establishment aimed at positively impacting the lives of Persons with Disability by giving them a voice and a platform to change the narrative that society has of them.

This is achieved through various projects under the H4P Organisation, such as the Helping Hand TV Show and the Helping Hand Community Projects.