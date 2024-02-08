GeneralMajor 2

Parliament sanctions 3 to 5-year custodial sentence for promotion of LGBTQ+

Parliament has endorsed a minimum custodial sentence of three years and a maximum of five years for individuals found to be willfully promoting, sponsoring, or supporting LGBTQ+ activities.

Additionally, those caught engaging in such activities will face a minimum sentence of six months and a maximum of three years.

During parliamentary deliberations on the clause-by-clause amendment of the bill concerning the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, clarified the rationale behind the punitive measures.

He emphasised that the public’s concern lies with the advocacy and promotion of such activities rather than individuals’ private behaviour.

Explaining the breakdown of the sentences, George stated, “For individuals caught engaging in these activities themselves, the punishment ranges from a minimum of six months to a maximum of three years.

“However, for those actively promoting, sponsoring, or supporting such agendas, the penalty increases to a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years.”

