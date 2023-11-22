Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman receives double Prestigious Global Awards

……As the World Honours a Global Icon

The concept of greatness is an idea that courts the desire of many but only a few painstakingly dare to tread on that path. What is even more unique in climbing the ladder of greatness is when out of the goodness of your heart and your love for humanity, you labour tirelessly to ensure that your very existence is of great benefit to men and in return, greatness comes knocking on your door.

In the just ended Global Well Respected CEOs Awards held in Singapore, another historic moment was made to confirm the maxim, loyalty pays.

Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, who is fondly known as the Helping Hand Man, was honoured with two outstanding Awards; The Global Well Respected CEO in the Disability Advocacy and the Global Well Respected CEO in the manufacturing of home care products.

Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, the CEO of the H4P Organization, who is widely known for his philanthropic work, is also the CEO of DV Unlimited Company Limited. The latter specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of Home care and personal care products under the brand name DV Kliners.

The peculiarity in the business of DV Unlimited is that, all its proceeds are channelled to support Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). This system was engineered by the abled leadership of the Bishop having realised the difficulty NGOs often face in receiving funding and support for their humanitarian deeds.

For more than a decade, Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, has been an extraordinary personality who has gained prominence over the years due to his endearing affection for the vulnerable in society especially Persons with Disability.

Having noticed how PWDs have over the years fought for parity when it comes to societal inclusion, Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman pursued the vision of bringing dignity to disability by magnifying the abilities of PWDs.

Through the H4P Organization – an NGO with special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOG) that advocates for PWDs, Bishop Dr Cofie Hackman’s years of disability advocacy earlier this year, earned him the distinguished Doctor of Letters Honoris (Hon. D. Litt) from the esteemed American Heritage University of Southern California, USA.

The H4P Organization operates under two broad categories; the Helping Hand Community Project and the Helping Hand TV Show. The Helping Hand Community Project provides a vast support system in the areas of education, finance, sports, entertainment, health, consultation, logistics, etc. to individuals with disability, families of persons with disability, special education schools, as well as other stakeholders and disability oriented organizations.

The Helping Hand TV Show, the first and only disability focused TV show in Ghana, provides authentic education and advocacy on disability issues. It gives in-depth knowledge about disability as well as showcases successful persons with disability in and outside Ghana.

Other unique and first-time initiatives by the H4P Organization include the H4P Inter-schools Disability fun- games, where disability schools all over the country congregate to partake in sports activities, the Ability Praise Concert, a platform that throws the spotlight on the amazing talents and abilities of Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the Arts and Entertainment Industry and the Christina Hackman Impact Leadership Awards (C.H.I.L. Awards), an award scheme instituted by the H4P Organization to honour and acknowledge the people who contribute significantly towards the development of the disability community and also towards national development.

The prestigious Global Well Respected CEOs Awards come as the current additions to his impressive portfolio of honours and awards received by Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman both locally and internationally. For his selfless dedication in advancing the rights and inclusivity of individuals with disability in Ghana, he received the esteemed Dr Seidu Danaa Special Award in 2013, an Honorary Doctorate in Divinity and Humanity by the Calvary Cross Clergy Council and Bible Seminary in 2019, the Ghana Leadership Awards in October, 2020, Africa’s Most Respected CEO (Manufacturing Category), the Timothy Bowles African Human Rights Leadership Award, in 2021, Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) in 2023 and the list is unending.

One more time, a hearty congratulations to you, Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman for your meritorious feats, the world is a better place with your presence here!