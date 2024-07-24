The Tomatoes Crisis: How rainy seasons lead to scarcity and high prices in Ghana.

By Fesatu Alhassan, Unimac-IJ

Ghana’s agricultural industry is renowned for its richness and diversity, with tomato farming being a significant contributor to the economy.

However, during the rainy season, tomato farmers, face numerous challenges that significantly impact their yields and profits. Tomatoes are essential to a healthy diet, rich in nutrients, and play a critical role in many Ghanaian dishes.

In an interview with Alima Mohammed, a tomato seller, she said that the price of a box (adaka) of tomatoes increased by over 360% in less than six months, from GH¢1,500 in January 2024 to GH¢6,000-7,000 in June 2024.

Grace Mensah, also a tomato seller at Nima market, added that suppliers were complaining about the challenges they faced, such as lacking access to good seeds, fertilizers, and support services, making it hard to grow enough tomatoes.

After harvesting, poor storage and transportation methods lead to many tomatoes being wasted. They also mentioned waterlogging, soil erosion, and degradation, sedimentation, build-up of pests and diseases as a result of irrigation-related problems.

Some consumers have reported their experience, buying tomatoes for 20gh and receiving only 5 tomatoes, whereas previously, 20gh could get them 10 or more tomatoes. This significant decrease in quantity has left many consumers frustrated and struggling to make ends meet.

According to Dr Kwame Owusu, an agricultural expert, “The rainy season poses significant challenges to tomato farmers, including flooding, which can lead to crop damage and reduced yields. Additionally, the wet conditions create an ideal environment for diseases and pests to thrive, further reducing yields and affecting quality.”

To address these challenges, the government and agricultural organizations are exploring initiatives to support tomato farmers, such as providing access to disease-resistant seeds, improving irrigation systems, and offering training on best practices for storage and transportation.

The tomato crisis in Ghana, is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach to address. By supporting tomato farmers and improving storage and transportation methods, we can ensure a steady supply of affordable tomatoes for all.

As consumers, we can also play a role by purchasing tomatoes from local farmers and reducing food waste. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that tomatoes remain a staple in Ghanaian cuisine.

