“NDC’s Julius Logass urges reconciliation for victory in 2024 elections”

In a passionate plea, Julius Logass, the Vice Chairman of the Korle Klottey Constituency for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called upon party members to unite and reconcile ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Logass in a Facebook post, Friday, March 1st 2024, emphasized the importance of championing a “RECONCILIATION AGENDA” within the party, urging leaders to actively bring aggrieved members back into the fold. 

He stressed the unity of the party, stating, “United we stand, divided we fall.”

Highlighting the necessity of a magnetic force within the party, Logass, urged leaders to use words that bring people together and inspire hope, emphasizing the importance of a positive approach to addressing internal issues.

“While acknowledging that challenges exist,” Logass emphasized, “our approach is what will inspire hope and repose confidence.”

 He called for a symbol of hope within the party, encouraging Constituency and Branch Executives to embody this symbol in their respective communities.

Concluding with a rallying cry, Logass stated, “The NDC must rescue Ghana from these looters and thieves.”

 The call for unity and reconciliation stands as a key strategy for the NDC as they aim to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.

