Speaker of Parliament eulogizes Chief of Staff’s kindness

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. A.S.K. Bagbin, has eulogized the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Osei Frema Opare, for her kindness.

The Speaker of Parliament, introducing the guests who were present at this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa, on reaching the turn of the Chief of Staff, mentioned her and said ‘’She takes care of the Speaker’s family.’’

The position of the Speaker of Parliament on Madam Frema, did not surprise many as

she is noted for her meticulous nature in dealing with people occupying higher positions in the country.

As the Chief of Staff, she treats persons occupying various top positions with utmost care and arranges the pecks that go with their offices with serious attention.

Apart from the Speaker of Parliament, other government appointees speak highly of the Chief of Staff on how she treats them with decorum.

The first female Chief of Staff in the history of Ghana, is widely seen as a mother by the government and appointees and all those who come into contact with her.

She attends to everybody and every issue no matter how big or small they may be.

Her human relations, has always been on top, as Madam Frema, embraces people after coming into contact with them for the first time.