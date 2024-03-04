Prof. Adei in suspected hatchet attack against Chief of Staff

Former Chairman of the Governing Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Professor Stephen Adei, has been caught in a suspicious agenda against the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The Professor, who is noted for his inconsistencies on various national issues, cast aspersions against the first female Chief of Staff in the history of Ghana, over who could be the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In an interview with JoyNews AM, the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), said that the Chief of Staff, would not help in the electoral fortunes of Dr Bawumia, should he go for her as his running mate.

According to him, any such move would be seen as the continuation of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

But political observers, are reading serious meaning into what Prof. Adei said, claiming he was doing the bidding of someone, since the Chief of Staff, had not expressed any interest in becoming Dr Bawumia’s running mate.

Those observers are of the view that, the Chief of Staff, was the only person that Prof. Adei mentioned, although they are lots of names making the rounds, as the potential running mates for the NPP Presidential candidate.

Prof. Adei, who was replaced as the Board Chairman of the GRA, has not spared the government that he was part of with unsubstantiated criticisms and attacks since his attempts to extend his stay at the GRA failed.

His tenure at the GRA, was fraught with lots of controversies to the extent that the staff of the state revenue agency, vowed to resist moves to retain him as the board chair.

At the time he was accused of wading into issues that were purely for the management of the GRA and hijacked lots of things as the board chairman.

He incurred the wrath of the revenue collectors for describing them as dishonest people during a working visit to the Tema Port as the board chairman of the GRA, something the revenue officers would not take kindly.

In that same interview with JoyNews AM, Prof. Adei, took a swipe at the Presidential candidate of the NPP and said that he (the candidate) could not extricate himself from the mess, relating to the economy and push all the blame on the former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

More To Come!