SDA Church do not have a solid case to demand for the change of 7th December for 2024 Elections: Razak Kojo Opoku writes

The current leadership of Seventh-Day Adventist Church DO NOT have any solid grounds to demand for the change of date for this year 2024 general election due to the following facts:

1. In 1996, the general election was conducted on Saturday, 7th December.

The SDA Church did not opposed to the date at that time. They fully voted on that day.

2. In 2008, the general election was conducted on Sunday, 7th December.

All Christians who worship on Sundays fully voted on that day.

3. In 2012, the general election was conducted on Friday, 7th December.

All Muslims of the various Islamic Sects vote on that day.

2024 is NOT the first time a general election would be conducted by the Electoral Commission on Religious Worshipping Days.

Moreover, Ghana is a Secular State not a Jewish State.