GaDangme Council awards 11 tertiary students with scholarships

In a significant move towards preserving and promoting the Ga and Dangme languages in the Greater Accra Region, the GaDangme Association and Council have awarded scholarships to 11 Level 100 students who gained admission to Accra College of Education.

The ceremony, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday, January 13, 2024, marked a pivotal moment for the Association’s commitment to education and community development.

The scholarships were granted based on academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, financial need, and a commitment to learning and teaching the Ga and Dangme languages.

In a statement, Mr J. Ayikoi Otoo, President-GaDangme Council explained that the recipients shared their stories and aspirations during the ceremony, highlighting the positive impact of the Association on their lives.

The Association expressed pride in the collective effort that made the scholarship ceremony possible, acknowledging the generous contributions of its members and the support of community partners, including Professor Sam Atintonu, the Principal of Accra College of Education, and various dignitaries such as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, and MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Dzata George, among others.

The GaDangme Association and Council believes that these scholarships will contribute significantly to the recipients’ success and aim to make a meaningful difference in their lives.

”The ceremony represents a significant milestone in the Association’s mission to revive and restore the Ga and Dangme languages while supporting education to empower the next generation of leaders,” the statement said.

In conclusion, the Association expressed hope that the scholarship initiative will inspire others to join in the efforts to prompt education and create opportunities for the youth, ultimately eliminating the excuse of a lack of language teachers.