EC must halt printing of ballot papers- Asiedu Nketiah

By Prince Ahenkorah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has made a strong appeal to the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, urging the body, to suspend its planned printing of ballot papers.

He made this call on the basis of unavailability of what he has termed a certified voters register. This position, comes in light of the EC’s recent announcement that it intends to commence the printing of ballot papers on October 11, 2024.

Asiedu Nketiah, emphasized that there is no assurance that the EC can proceed with the printing of ballot papers without having a certified and accurate voters register in place.

The NDC’s National Chairman, expressed his concerns regarding the integrity and reliability of the electoral process, if the commission moves forward without providing a certified register.

He highlighted the importance of having a solid and verified voters list, stating that the basis for printing ballot papers is fundamentally tied to the accuracy of the voter’s register.

The timing of these remarks, coincides with the EC’s announcement to begin printing ballot papers, raising questions about the preparations and transparency of the upcoming electoral process.

Asiedu Nketiah, further highlighted that the NDC will not sit aloof, while the commission takes actions that may undermine the democratic process.

The party’s position is rooted in a belief that the electoral body, must adhere to previously established agreements and commitments made during meetings with political stakeholders.

He indicated that, the EC assured party representatives that they would provide a corrected version of the voters register within a week during the televised IPAC meeting.

However, Asiedu Nketiah, pointed out that this deadline has since elapsed without any communication from the commission.

He further, detailed that the NDC had taken the initiative to follow up with the commission, reiterating the necessity of receiving the corrected register.

In a subsequent correspondence, according to the NDC Chairman, the EC informed the party that the corrected version of the register, would now be available within a two-week timeframe, contradicting the initial assurance of a week.

Asiedu Nketiah, noted that the party, has yet to receive any updates about the status of the corrected register, leading to further frustration and mistrust.

The NDC National Chairman, questioned the rationale behind the commission’s intent to print ballot papers without first providing a verified register.

He articulated that ballot papers are meant to facilitate voting for all registered voters, and therefore, it is imperative that a clear and finalized list of those eligible to vote is established beforehand, indicating the procedural importance of aligning the printing of ballots with the finalized voter list.

He reiterated that the EC is deviating from its commitments made during the IPAC meetings, which were broadcast for public awareness.

He expressed disappointment that the NDC had extended the opportunity for the commission to rectify its earlier mistakes, only to witness what he believes is an abuse of that opportunity.

In light of these developments, the National Chairman has issued a clarion call for the Electoral Commission to halt its planned printing of ballot papers until the corrected version of the voters’ register is provided to all political parties involved.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana, has released the list of printing houses, printing the ballot papers for the 2024 elections.

The commission stated that printing will commence on Friday, October 11, 2024, In a letter to parties, the commission noted that the printing will take place at eight publishing companies.

These are, Secprint Ltd, Acts Commercials, Ghana Publishing Company, Buck Press, Ofankor, Innolink Limited, Fonstat Limited, Check Point Limited and Yasarko Company Limited.