Zabarma chief calls for unity and integrity ahead of 2024 election

By Paul Mamattah

The Greater Accra Region Zabarma Chief and National President of the Council of Zarbama Chiefs, Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu, has called on all stakeholders involved in Ghana’s electoral process to uphold their responsibilities with integrity and impartiality during the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He made these remarks in Accra when he a delegation at the coronation of Alhaji Oba Rashid Brimah IX as the new Paramount Chief of the Yoruba community in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper, Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu emphasized the critical role that political parties, the Electoral Commission, security services, Civil Society Organizations, and the media play in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

He urged each entity to perform their duties “without fear or favour,” noting that this collective effort is essential for casting the country in a favourable light both domestically and internationally.

In light of rising tensions leading up to the elections, the Council of Zarbama Chief, called for peace and urged political leaders, party supporters, and the general public to prioritize national stability over partisan interests.

“We must embrace tolerance and mutual respect during this period,” he asserted, urging Ghanaians to cultivate a spirit of unity that transcends political affiliations.

Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu, also took the opportunity to address the youth, cautioning them against engaging in electoral violence.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used by politicians to instigate trouble,” he advised, calling on young people to champion peace and promote positive change.

His remarks resonate widely as the nation gears up for a crucial election, emphasizing the need for cooperation and respect among all factions involved in the electoral process.