Intense rivalry and sportsmanship highlight the 2024 Business Olympics event

The 2024 Business Olympics organized by Channel One TV and supported by Citi FM, was a thrilling display of corporate sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Held at Eden Heights Sports Complex on Saturday, September 28, the event brought together over 60 teams from some of Ghana’s top companies, creating an electric atmosphere as they competed in various sporting disciplines.

A Corporate Sports Spectacle

This year’s Business Olympics marked a continuation of the annual event that has become a hallmark of the corporate calendar.

Companies from industries spanning banking, telecommunications, energy, and media gathered to promote fitness, teamwork, and healthy competition. The event has steadily grown in prestige over the years, with the 2024 edition attracting record participation from teams eager to showcase their athletic prowess.

From early morning, the Eden Heights Sports Complex was a hive of activity as competitors, supporters, and fans poured into the venue. The lush, well-maintained grounds provided the perfect setting for the day’s events, with athletes and spectators enjoying the scenic environment.

Sporting Disciplines and Competitions

The Business Olympics featured a wide range of sports and activities designed to test the physical and mental endurance of participants. Teams competed in disciplines such as:

Football

Volleyball

Basketball

Tennis

Table Tennis

Lime and Spoon

Tug of War

Swimming

There were also individual challenges, including aerobics and fitness drills, ensuring that there was something for everyone regardless of their athletic background.

GCB Bank’s Dominance Continues

For the seventh consecutive year, GCB Bank emerged as the overall champion of the Business Olympics, cementing its legacy as the most successful team in the event’s history. Their dominance across multiple disciplines, particularly in football, volleyball, and athletics, ensured they retained their title as the most formidable corporate team.

The GCB Bank team showcased exceptional teamwork, skill, and determination, sweeping through the group stages and finals in several categories. Their consistency and preparation were evident, with their athletes outperforming the competition in key events.

The bank’s management team, and staff were visibly elated with the victory, which was a fitting reward for their hard work and preparation.

Tough Competition from Rival Teams

Although GCB Bank retained the top spot, competition was fierce throughout the day. Several teams, including MTN Ghana, Alisa Hotel, Peeva and The Luckiest put up strong performances in various categories.

These rivalries added intensity to the games, drawing large crowds and generating excitement among spectators.

Celebrating Corporate Wellness and Team Spirit

The 2024 Business Olympics was more than just a sporting event—it was a celebration of corporate wellness, team spirit, and networking. Many participants emphasized the importance of events like this in fostering collaboration and boosting morale among employees.

The Business Olympics also provided an opportunity for companies to showcase their brand identities in a relaxed and competitive setting. Teams arrived in colourful branded kits, proudly representing their companies. Aside from the competitive spirit, the event created a platform for professionals to connect, network, and share ideas in a more informal and relaxed environment.

Head of Events and Partnerships at Channel One TV, Frema Adunyame noted that the event goes beyond competition.

According to her, it’s about bringing corporate Ghana together to celebrate fitness, teamwork, and unity.

“We are thrilled by the turnout and the energy we witnessed today. The Business Olympics continues to grow, and we are already looking forward to making next year’s edition even bigger.”

As the 2024 Business Olympics came to a close, teams began to set their sights on the next edition, determined to challenge GCB Bank’s reign. The event continues to foster a culture of fitness, teamwork, and corporate unity, proving that the combination of business and sports can yield powerful results.

The success of this year’s event, marked by impressive performances, great organization, and enthusiastic participation, has set the stage for even more exciting competitions in the years to come.

The Business Olympics is not just a competition—it’s a celebration of Ghana’s corporate resilience, collaboration, and the spirit of togetherness, and the 2024 edition undoubtedly lived up to its reputation.

The Business Olympics 2024 was powered by Channel One TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM. And proudly sponsored by Peeva Beverages, Blue Jeans Energy Drink, Bethel Logistics …. Expert in Shipping Logistics, Lozaty Lozenges from Unicom Chemist Limited and The Luckiest.