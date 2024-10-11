NDC embarks on nationwide CSOs campaign 

The NDCs Interparty and Civil Society Organizations Relations Directorate, has commenced a nationwide campaign aimed at fostering deeper collaboration with key development stakeholders, such as Civil Society Organizations, faith groups, and other Identifiable organizations, in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

In an exclusive interview, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Director of the Interparty and CSOs Relations Directorate, shed light on the importance of this campaign, emphasizing the critical role these groups play in Ghana’s democratic process, and the need to ensure that their voices are not only heard but also reflected in the party’s policy proposition.

“Our directorate has embarked on similar actions within Accra prior to the preparation of the party’s 2024 ‘Resetting Ghana’ manifesto. During which time, we collected views from CSOs, faith groups, and other key organizations to ensure their concerns were incorporated into our manifesto,” Dr Otokunor explained.

He further emphasized the need to return to these organizations to present the finished product, so they can understand what it holds for them.

“Now that our manifesto is ready, there is a need to go back to these organizations and discuss what is in it for each and every one of them. This is not just a political exercise, it’s about building relationships and ensuring that the policies we implement resonate with the people we serve,” he stated.

The nationwide tour, is set to begin in Cape Coast, with Dr Otokunor and members of the Directorate.

“We are excited to take this conversation to every region, starting from Cape Coast. These interactions will help us build a stronger, more inclusive government that delivers on the needs of all Ghanaians,” he noted.

The campaign forms part of the NDC’s broader strategy, championed by its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to promote inclusivity and collaboration across various sectors.