Former National Security Minister denies allegations of involvement in post-election violence

Former Minister for National Security, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, has strongly refuted allegations made by the Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, accusing him of being involved in post-election violence.

A press release issued in Accra on January 6, 2025, and signed by Mr Totobi Quakyi, described the claims as false, malicious, and baseless.

He expressed disappointment over what he termed wayward and irresponsible statements from an Honorable Member of Parliament, stating that such accusations undermine national unity and cohesion.

“As a former Minister for National Security, I have a vested interest in Ghana’s peace and stability. My decades of public service attest to this commitment,” Mr Totobi Quakyi affirmed.

The former Minister, has referred the matter to the Inspector General of Police for investigation and urged authorities to take appropriate steps to ascertain the facts.

He emphasized the need for restraint and responsibility in public discourse, especially in matters affecting national security and post-election unity.

The allegations, made public through a press statement by Hon. Appiagyei, have sparked widespread debate, with calls for calm and due process to prevail as investigations proceed.

Mr Totobi Quakyi, concluded by reaffirming his commitment to peace and stability in Ghana, urging all parties to prioritize national interests over divisive rhetoric.