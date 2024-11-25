Ibrahim Mahama donates a 35 Seater bus to Tamale Senior High School

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd and Dzata Cement Ltd, Mr Ibrahim Mahama on Friday November 22, 2024, donated a brand new 35 seater bus to his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School, TAMASCO.

The donation was done on behalf of Mr Ibrahim Mahama by his Special Aide, Rafik Mahama. The donation was done at a student durbar at the school premises in Tamale, where the Old Tamascan Association, were fully represented.

According to Rafik Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, wants lives to be better for students on campus and the vulnerable or less privileged in society. “Mr. Ibrahim Mahama sent me from Accra to come and present the bus to the NSMQ team and the student population at large.

He wanted to be here himself, but he was caught up in equally important engagements. We hope the gesture will mitigate part of the transportation challenges on campus and also go a long way to inspire the students to study hard as they aspire to be great people in society.

Receiving the Bus on behalf of the School, the Headmaster, expressed his gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for his continuous support to the school needs. “It’s a very good gesture and this will help ease large part of the transport challenges the school encounters sometimes especially the NSMQ team.

He said, as an old student of the school, Ibrahim Mahama, is also putting up a 1200 Ultra Modern dormitory for the school. When completed, it will help solve the accommodation challenges students face on campus. He said, work on the project is progressing very well since work recommenced last September.

The Work on the 1200- bed ultra modern dormitory for the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) is 90% complete.

The initial capacity was 700 bed dormitory, but on the advice from the experienced engineers, it has been increased to 1200 bed dormitory. The project is fully financed by Ibrahim Mahama.