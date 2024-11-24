Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu engages youth in Tamale South with support for NDC groups

Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, an esteemed economist and public finance expert and a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has held a productive engagement with youth groups in the Tamale South Constituency of the Northern Region.

As part of his outreach, Dr Sa-ad and his team, extended their support to six National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth and women groups in Koblimahagu.

The assistance, included a donation of one thousand Ghana Cedis, forty NDC-branded T-shirts, and ten aprons.

The initiative, underscores Dr Sa-ad’s commitment to empowering local groups and strengthening party solidarity in the region.