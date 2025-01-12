Food shortages in SHS will be addressed-Apaak

A former Ranking Member on the Education Committee of the 8th Parliament and MP for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has addressed concerns about the ongoing food shortages in some Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country and assured the public that the Mahama government is taking active steps to resolve the crisis.

In response to a guest, on Joy FM’s Ghana Connect on Friday, January 10, expressing his disappointment in the government’s lack of efforts to address food shortages in senior high schools compared with the efforts to tackle the looming electricity crisis, Dr Apaak highlighted the behind-the-scenes efforts already underway to tackle the crisis.

“We are constrained, but even so I can tell you that the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has held a meeting with the Director General of the Ghana Education Service and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education on this very matter,” Dr Apaak noted.

Dr Apaak confirmed that a high-level meeting will be held on Monday with the Chief of Staff and other sector leaders to map out immediate solutions to the crisis that will be made public.

“I can also state authoritatively that, on Monday the Chief of Staff is going to meet with the leadership again. In the background, we’ve been doing a lot to try and address the immediate challenges even as we look towards implementing the policy proposals that were presented to Ghanaians during the election campaign.”

He reassured the public, particularly parents that the Mahama government remains committed to the Free SHS policy and will work tirelessly to ensure the system functions effectively.

“We are not oblivious and we are not sleeping, we are working. Ghanaian parents and the good people of this Republic should rest assured that John Mahama is going to deliver on his promise to sustain and improve it.”

There have been widespread reports of food shortages in various senior high schools forcing the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) to appeal to parents and guardians to supplement their children’s food supplies, as the National Food Suppliers Association cites its inability to deliver food to schools.

The suppliers blame the situation on the absence of a clear payment plan and uncertainty over whether the current administration will honour arrangements made by the previous government.