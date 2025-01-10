betPawa partners with the GFA to donate sports kits

betPawa, a leading mobile Sports gaming brand, as part of its investment into grassroots football development in Ghana, has teamed up with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to donate essential sporting equipment to four selected football clubs.

This initiative, which earmarks one of a number of partnership drives in conjunction

with the GFA, was held on Monday, December 30, 2024, at the Bantaman Astro Turf.

In attendance were ofcials from the GFA, management and players from the

selected clubs, as well as media representatives.

As we celebrate this season of giving by improving the training and matchday

experiences which will in turn spur the development of football talent in the country,

the selected clubs benefiting from this donation include:

Ampem Darkoa Ladies (Women’s Team)

Kumasi Sports Academy (Women’s Team)

Great Corinthians FC (Men Division 2)

MVP Academy (Men Division 2)

The equipment being donated includes:

20 Footballs (per team)

2 Football Home and Away Kits (per team)

20 Football Boots (per team)

3 Goalkeeper Gloves (per team)

Set of Training Cones

30 Training Bibs (per team)

2 Goal Post Nets (per team)

2 Football Pumps (per team)

1 First Aid Kit (per team)

Furthermore, betPawa donated 20 mattresses to the AmpemDarkoa Ladies

following a fire disaster that ruined their hostel facility in December 2023. This

donation will support the team in the ongoing effort to rebuild their

accommodation, providing a much-needed boost during this recovery period.

betPawa’s sustained support of the holistic growth of the Ghana football ecosystem

can be seen through various initiatives. Recently, the brand commissioned a

3000-capacity playing field at the Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence in

Prampram.

Additionally, betPawa has continued its flagship Locker Room Bonus

initiative for teams in the Ghana Premier League, providing players with a GHC 400

winning bonus for every match they win. This bonus will also be extended to teams

in the Women’s FA Cup from the round of 16 stage onwards starting from January 2025.

For more information contact [email protected]

About betPawa

betPawa is a mobile sports gaming brand, owned by Mchezo Limited.

It operates in 17 countries in Africa. Through innovative partnerships,

betPawa aims to elevate sports standards and contribute to the growth of local

communities.