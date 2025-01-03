Prosper Bani leads Mahama’s interim National Security Coordinating Team

President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, has unveiled a six-member Interim National Security Coordinating Team towards ensuring national security.

This announcement was made through a press statement issued by his Special Aide, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the newly appointed team will be tasked with overseeing and coordinating national security issues as the nation prepares for substantive appointments in the future.

Leading the team will be a former Minister for the Interior, Prosper Douglas Bani, who brings a wealth of experience to this critical role.

The team, which is set to commence its mandate on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, also includes distinguished members with extensive backgrounds in security and defense.

They include Lt. General Peter Augustine Blay (Rtd.), a former Chief of Defence Staff; Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a former Minister for National Security, Larry Gbevio-Lartey Esq., a former National Security Coordinator, Brigadier General Fuseini Iddrissu (Rtd.), and COP Nathaniel Kofi Boakye (Rtd).

This strategic formation of the team reflects President-Elect Mahama’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation during this transitional period.

The appointments underscore the importance of experienced leadership in navigating national security challenges ahead.