Daughter of Bekwai MCE shot dead

Reports reaching MyNewsGH.com has it that the daughter of the Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kwaku Kyei Baffour has been shot dead by unknown assailants.

The deceased, believed to be 30 years of age, was reportedly shot dead by some unknown gunmen.

It is not clear yet what led to the fatal shooting of the now deceased.

This sad incident happened at Bebu, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, when the victim, identified as Akua Serwaa, was attacked by the assailants on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at about 8 pm in the evening, MyNewsGH.com’s Syxtus Eshun reports.

Police confirmed the unfortunate incident to this portal but were quick to add that investigations were ongoing to establish the intent of the attack.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Bekwai Municipal Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The family of the deceased is yet to make a public announcement on the incident.

