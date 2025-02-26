National Security probes Prestea-Bogoso Mine Saga

…As legal battle leaves townsfolk impoverished and hungry

National Security, has stepped into the Prestea-Bogoso Mine dispute, which has become the subject of a legal battle between a British company, FGR Bogoso Prestea Limited, and a Ghanaian company, Heath Goldfields Ltd.

The once-thriving mine, which employed many people and provided livelihood for the town and the Western Region as a whole, now lies in ruins.

At one point, it was reportedly taken over by illegal miners, known locally as ‘galamsey’ operators, and at another, it was submerged in water. Currently, no activity is taking place there.

This follows a prior investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), led by Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah. However, the new EOCO management, cleared Heath Goldfields Ltd.

Despite this, the controversy surrounding the mine, appears far from over, as officials from both companies, have reportedly met with National Security officials, who are also investigating the matter.

The National Security investigation, comes as more correspondence emerged on the mines. Two documents with separate dates, but the same months show the then-Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, being indecisive about Prestea-Bogoso Mine, which many say lies in ruins, due to the controversy in an international arbitrationpegged at US$1 billion.

The Akufo-Addo government, directed the Minerals Commission, to suspend all processes related to the granting of the Prestea-Bogoso Mine to any company, including Heath Goldfields Ltd., pending a review of multiple petitions concerning the termination of the previous mining lease.

Mr Jinapor, issued the directive in a letter dated November 20, 2024. The letter cited the termination of the mining leases previously held by FGR Bogoso Prestea Limited and recommendations made by the Minerals Commission on October 23, 2024.

“In view of the above, you are directed, pursuant to sections 5(1) and 100(1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), to suspend all processes relating to the grant of the mine to any company, including Heath Goldfields Ltd., until otherwise directed,” the Minister stated.

He added that, the decision was without prejudice to the recommendations contained in the Minerals Commission’s earlier report.

The then Akufo-Addo government’s decision, follows an earlier approval granted to Heath Goldfields Ltd. for the acquisition of the Prestea-Bogoso Mine.

In a previous correspondence dated November 12, 2024, the same Minister, Jinapor, acknowledged Heath Goldfields Ltd.’s technical and financial capacity and approved the company’s granting of the mine, subject to compliance with the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and its associated regulations.

The approval, aimed at revamping the mine, securing the employment of its workers, restoring economic activities in the area, and preventing adverse environmental impacts arising from its closure.

The Minerals Commission, was instructed to take urgent steps to ensure the implementation of the approval in accordance with the law.

However, after receiving petitions contesting the termination of FGR Bogoso Prestea Limited’s lease, the government, put the process on hold to allow for further examination of the concerns raised.

The suspension, underscores the government’s commitment to due diligence and adherence to legal and procedural frameworks in managing the country’s mineral resources.

The directive was copied to the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Chairperson of the Board of Minerals Commission, for their attention and necessary action.

Further developments on the matter, are expected as the government reviews the petitions and determines the next course of action regarding the future of the Prestea-Bogoso Mine.

In the second week of this month, EOCO’s new management, led by Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah, who replaced Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, discontinued its investigation into Heath Goldfields Ltd’s acquisition of the Prestea-Bogoso Mine, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to proceed with the probe.

After months of scrutiny over allegations of fraudulent activities linked to the takeover, EOCO, has officially cleared Heath Goldfields, lifting its freezing orders on the company’s accounts and allowing the transaction to move forward.

In a letter dated February 10, 2025, and addressed to the Managing Director of Heath Goldfields, EOCO, confirmed the discharge of its freezing orders.

The letter, signed by Acting Executive Director of EOCO, revealed that the anti-graft body, had conducted a preliminary investigation into the transaction between Heath Goldfields and the Minerals Commission, following allegations of document falsification.

However, EOCO, concluded that there was no sufficient evidence to warrant further action.