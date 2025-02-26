Nominations for military observer duties hit by partisan claims

…Army Commander accused of favouring NPP loyalists

Accusations are mounting within the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), over alleged partisan bias in nominations for United Nations (UN) military observer duties.

Reports suggest that, Lieutenant General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), is favouring officers with ties to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), sparking concerns about fairness and neutrality in the military.

There are growing calls for the Mahama government, to scrutinise these nominations and ensure that military deployments are based on merit, rather than political affiliations.

As concerns grow, the Defence Ministry, led by Dr Omane Boamah, faces pressure to review these appointments to safeguard the integrity and neutrality of the Ghana Armed Forces in both local and international operations.

Impeccable sources within GAF, indicate that Lt. Gen Onwona’s selections, are being influenced by the NPP to serve their interests, despite the transition to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under President John Mahama.

The nominations reportedly, include officers who were strategically positioned before the 2024 general elections to aid the previous government’s electoral agenda.

Lieutenant Colonel Sarfo Kantanka, the Commanding Officer of the 4 Battalion of Infantry in Kumasi, was among those nominated.

He has been chosen by the COAS to serve as Commanding Officer of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Lt Col Kantanka, was allegedly positioned to support the Brigade Commander of the Northern Command, Brigadier General Opoku, in an effort to thwart an NDC victory in the elections.

Another officer under scrutiny, is Lieutenant Colonel Osae, the Commanding Officer of the 2 Infantry Battalion.

He has been nominated to head a battalion for a UN peacekeeping operation in Sudan, known as UNISFA in Abyei.

Currently, Lt Col Osae, is undergoing pre-deployment training at the Bundase Training Camp, preparing for his departure in May.

Lt Col Osae’s close relationship with former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has raised eyebrows, with reports suggesting they were frequently seen together, sparking speculation about their conversations and possible political influence.

The NDC, ahead of the elections, held a press conference accusing Brig Gen Opoku and Lt Col Osae, of being planted by the NPP, to assist in electoral manipulation.

These concerns are further heightened by the swift replacement of commanding officers in key military positions before the elections.

Brig Gen Opoku, was posted to Kumasi, taking over from Brig Gen Agyeman Prempeh, who was suspected of having NDC leanings.

Similarly, in the 2 Infantry Battalion, Lt Col Bonah, was removed barely a year into his tenure, despite the standard three-year service duration, raising suspicions about political interference.

Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Twumasi, Commanding Officer of the Signal Regiment, has been selected for a UN mission in The Gambia, adding to the list of controversial nominations.

He is alleged to be another officer with NPP affiliations, handpicked by Lt Gen Onwona for an international deployment.

These developments, have sparked discontent within military and political circles, with many questioning why the COAS, remains in office under an NDC-led administration.