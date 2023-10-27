Ghana ranks 61st out of 142 in Rule of Law Index

The rule of law has once again eroded in a majority of countries this year, according to the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index 2023.

This is the sixth consecutive Index marking global declines in the rule of law. This year alone, the rule of law declined in 59% of countries surveyed—including Ghana.

Since 2016, rule of law has fallen in 78% of countries studied. The rule of law factor to decline most between 2016 and 2023 is Fundamental Rights—down in 77% of countries, including Ghana.

Over the past seven years, Index scores for Constraints on Government Powers have fallen in 74% of countries—including Ghana. Around the world, legislatures, judiciaries, and civil society—including the media—have all lost ground on checking executive power, the Index shows.

These and other authoritarian trends continued in 2023, but they are slowing, with fewer countries declining in 2022 and 2023 than in earlier years.

Constraints on Government Powers fell in 56% of countries, compared to 58% in 2022 and 70% in 2021. Likewise, a smaller majority of countries saw overall rule of law declines in this year (59%) as compared to the last two (61% and 74%).

A smaller majority of countries (56%) also experienced a decline in Fundamental Rights again this year, compared to 2022 (66%).

On the other hand, declines in the functioning of justice systems are now expanding.

Two thirds of countries (66%) saw their Index scores for Civil Justice fall this year, up from 61% of countries last year—including Ghana. Greater justice delays and weaker enforcement are largely to blame. Meanwhile, scores for Criminal Justice also fell in slightly more countries this year (56%) than last year (55%).

“The world remains gripped by a rule of law recession characterized by executive overreach, curtailing of human rights, and justice systems that are failing to meet people’s needs,” said WJP co-founder and president William H. Neukom. “People around the world are paying the price.”

Rule of law in Ghana

Ghana ranks 61st out of 142 countries worldwide.

Regionally, Ghana ranks 7th out of 34 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.* The region’s top performer is Rwanda (ranked 41st out of 142 globally), followed by Namibia and Mauritius. The three countries with the lowest scores in the region are Mauritania, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (138th globally).

In the last year, 20 out of 34 countries declined in Sub-Saharan Africa. Of those 20 countries, 10 had also declined in the previous year.

Among lower-middle income countries, Ghana ranks 2nd out of 37.**

Global rankings and trends

Globally, the top-ranked country in the 2023 WJP Rule of Law Index is Denmark, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Germany. The country with the lowest score is Venezuela, then Cambodia, Afghanistan, Haiti, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ghana’s WJP Rule of Law Index rankings

Overall score global rank: 61 / 142

Overall score regional rank: 7 / 34

Factor score rankings:

FACTOR GLOBAL RANK REGIONAL RANK* INCOME RANK**

Constraints on Government Powers 35/142 2/34 2/37

Absence of Corruption 101/142 16/34 17/37

Open Government 68/142 5/34 6/37

Fundamental Rights 66/142 7/34 3/37

Order and Security 76/142 7/34 9/37

Regulatory Enforcement 57/142 6/34 3/37

Civil Justice 54/142 6/34 1/37

Criminal Justice 69/142 8/34 5/37

(1 is best in WJP Rule of Law Index rankings)



To see Ghana’s performance across all 44 subfactors the Index measures, visit: https://www.worldjusticeproject.org/rule-of-law-index/country/2023/Ghana