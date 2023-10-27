Citi FM/Citi TV takes bold step to build resettlement centres for Akosombo Dam spillage victims

In a bold and commendable move, Citi FM/Citi TV is building resettlement centres for people affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

Earlier this month, the influential media firm launched a massive campaign to collect relief items for the affected persons. So far, about 10 communities in the affected areas have benefited from this initiative.

Now, Citi FM/Citi TV is embarking on the next phase of support for the affected persons with its “OperationRebuild” project, which seeks to put up facilities to help resettle people displaced by the dam spillage.

Starting with the Torkpo community in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, the first resettlement centre will be sited at a school in the area so that it can be converted into a classroom after the emergency has passed.

Once the Torkpo structure is completed, two other areas will also benefit from the same project.

Each structure will be a dormitory-style building that can accommodate at least 200 people and will come with ancillary facilities such as washrooms.

The Managing Director of Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah announced the “OperationRebuild” initiative on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

“The objective is to identify new locations and resettle the people,” Mr. Attah-Mensah said.

“If you hear the accounts of the people affected by the spillage, they are in settlement camps and they use canoes to check up on their homes. Mind you, the waters are not receding any time soon. So we need resettlement facilities for them like yesterday.”

“We are saying that we will start off by building some of these shelters for them,” Attah-Mensah continued.

“The shelter is a dormitory style which will contain about 200 people. We are doing the first one at Torkpo in the Shai Osudoku District. We’ve had a discussion with the DCE, Madam Sarah Pobi. She’s helped to secure a land for us. As for building new communities, we have to start. Whoever wants to build, you can do that, if you want to join us, you are welcome.”

Mr. Attah-Mensah noted that the first structure, which is estimated to cost about GH¢200,000, will be put up using local artisans.

“The cost of one is estimated at GH¢200,000,” he said.

“We shouldn’t joke with this spillage menace. It’s something we’ve sat aloof and watched for about 60 years, and it has caught up with us. We have to start building places to resettle them.”

