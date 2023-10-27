FeatureMajor 2

Egypt Kudoto writes to the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources…

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

It is common knowledge that some of President Akufo-Addo’s Ministers are exercising the right to be stupid before they are kicked out of office on 7th December 2024.

But Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources is abusing the PREVILEGE TO BE STUPID IN AKUFO-ADDO’S GOVERNMENT! 

What sort of mad talk was she spewing when she said, among other lies, that VRA, NADMO AND WATER COMMISSION officials had sensitized locals in the riverine communities in the Volta Region to move from their villages before Akufo-Addo’s stupid floods swallowed them up?

Can Freda Prempeh provide audio-visual evidence of the public engagements done by the state institutions she mentioned? 

Where in the North Dayi, South Dayi, South Tongu, North Tongu and Central Tongu Districts did the state institutions engage the locals? 

Farmers in the Agordome general area, for example, were not approached by anyone and their fish farming cages were damaged with huge losses to them.

Instead of sympathising and comforting the people with kind words, Freda Prempeh chose rather to abuse her previlege to be stupid in Akufo-Addo’s government! 

This is not the time for excuses for the inexcusable! 

Our eyes are red, la!

