Mahama advocates honest governance for economic stability

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, used his ‘Building the Nation tour’ in the Northern Region to underscore the necessity of an honest and competent government in Ghana.

During a courtesy visit to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi, Mr Mahama criticized the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing corruption and greed as detrimental to effective economic management.

Mr Mahama, appealed to Ghanaians to cast their votes overwhelmingly for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 general elections, asserting that only his party could restore hope to the citizens and stabilize the economy.

Expressing disappointment in the government’s handling of the Yendi water crisis, Mr Mahama pledged to revive the stalled Yendi Water Supply Project if elected.

Despite the government’s sod-cutting ceremony in 2020 for the $30 million project funded by the India Exim Bank, there has been no progress, leaving residents to grapple with high water prices.

The former president’s tour, included seven constituencies in the region, providing an opportunity to explain his vision to voters and gather their concerns for the party manifesto.

In response to Mahama’s visit, Ya-Na Abukari II, expressed gratitude and urged the NDC flagbearer to prioritize job creation for the unemployed youth.

The Overlord emphasized the importance of a clean and respectful campaign, underscoring the need for an incident-free election.

Mr Mahama, assured Ya-Na Abukari II that his presidency would usher in positive change and address the challenges facing the nation.