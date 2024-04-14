Mahama celebrated at Africa Heritage Awards in Lagos for his exemplary leadership

Former President John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday, received the African Advancement Award for Exemplary Leadership at the 2024 African Heritage Awards Ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

Organised by the Heritage Times of Nigeria, the African Heritage Awards is a platform that unites influential African innovators, entrepreneurs, and organisations, all of whom, like John Dramani Mahama, are instrumental in propelling the continent towards greatness.

The 2024 ceremony was chaired by former Botswana President Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and was the second edition of the awards. The first edition took place in Kigali, Rwanda in 2024.

In a citation accompanying his recognition as an Exemplary African Leader, Mr Mahama, who is leading the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to Ghana’s 2024 elections, was recognised for _implementing strategic economic initiatives and massive infrastructure projects across various critical sectors to address economic challenges and improve livelihoods, including efforts to alleviate power shortages and boost job creation through agricultural expansion._

Mahama’s administration prioritised strategic economic initiatives to enhance the quality of life for Ghanaians and implemented large-scale infrastructure projects across various sectors like Transportation, Healthcare, Education, Power, and Housing.

“To address the power shortage problem, Mahama deployed emergency plans and sped up the completion of power plants, which resulted in more than 800 megawatts of power within 18 months.”

“John Dramani Mahama is a man of peace who passionately loves his people. This love for peace and security in Ghana was put to the test when, after a democratic election, he peacefully handed over power to his successor in the spirit of strengthening and sustaining democracy in Africa.”

“For being a shining example with a proven track record of his passion for advancing democracy, peace, security, and development of Ghana and Africa, we celebrate his tenacious spirit, which has driven Ghana to greater heights with impacts that are still felt today.”

Other award recipients at the ceremony included the African Rising Movement, recognised for Social Justice and Advocacy, and Dr Jayne Obioma Onwumere, CEO of the Property World Africa Network, recognised for her work in Women’s Emancipation and Empowerment.