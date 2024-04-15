UCC Council Chairman creates commotion over appointment of Registrar and Director of Human Resources

Barely a month after Professor Harold Stewart Amonoo Kuofi, was sworn in as the Council Chairman of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), confusion has started at the otherwise very peaceful University, which is making waves in Ghana and beyond.

Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi, who still doubles as the Council Chairman of the Cape Coast Technical University without discussing and getting the approval of the UCC Council, authorized the advertisement for the position of Registrar and Director of Human Resources, claiming he has the final authourity, amidst objections from some Council members .

He unilaterally varied the content of the advertisement, inserting clauses that are out of place with the UCC 2016 Statutes.

The ugly situation, has angered Unions, including the Ghana Union of University Administrators (GAUA) and the University Teachers Association (UTAG) to write petitions for the withdrawal of the adverts.

The Board of Convocation, has also written a petition to that effect. Similarly, the Academic Board of the University at its last meeting, also took a similar stand for the withdrawal of the advertisement.

It will be recalled that, prior to the appointment of Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi, the Minister of Education, was cautioned not to move a man who was still serving as Council Chairman of Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) and whose tenure is to expire in 2025 to UCC because of his strong association with UCC, as a man who retired from that university not long ago and still draws his pension from there.

Although, Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi, has responded in the negative to the Unions and Convocation, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed the University to stay any action on the advert until the University Council, has met as a collective to discuss it, rather than Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi alone acting as an executive chairman, without recourse to the members of the Council.

Ironically, till today, Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi, is chairman of the Governing Council of the two Universities in Cape Coast.

Unfortunately, insiders say he has the blessing of the Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, to engage in the illegality.

Prof. Amonoo Kuofi, is allegedly dining with opponents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to destroy the party in Central Region.

UCC area, has been a stronghold of NPP and if care is not taken to stop the mess Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi is creating, NPP will be the loser in the upcoming 2024 elections, with sources, adding that ‘’Any confusion that hits UCC campus will be on the head of Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, since he refused to listen to advise not to send Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi to UCC.’’

Information available suggests that, the Unions are gearing up for a series of actions on campus, including press conferences, demonstrations and possibly going to court.

The insiders, say that the government would be heavily bruised if action is not fashioned to prevent the impending actions at the once peaceful university.

More to follow soon!