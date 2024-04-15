Mawuena Dumor Trebarh: Light dims for the trailblazer

Pioneers, in all climes and spheres of life, sweep the floor and lay the ground rules on which subsequent entrants emulate and build on. Mawuena Dumor Trebarh born on April 12, 1971, personifies this aphorism.

She blazed the trail in mining by becoming the first female underground exploration geologist, amidst a 10,000-strong male-workforce mine site in the Ashanti Region. In business, she also served as the first female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

To many her short life on earth was unfortunate, but it did not daunt an enterprising spirit easily found in her, a well-trained geologist. If anything, it actually defined her audacious inclination to succeed against all odds.

It is an existential fact that two things face every human being and they are uniquely unavoidable. One is life, the other is death. In between are legacies and Mawuena left plenty of those for posterity, that dispassionate judge.

She believed, unyieldingly, in nurturing and mentoring talents who she challenged with schedules that can only bring out the best in any one willing and ready to soar and conquer.

Although, the curtains fell on her life all too soon, it will not diminish the contributions of Mawuena Dumor Trebarh to the progress of this nation and helping women to take their right of place in our polity.

Expectedly, tributes have been pouring in from far and near in honour of this most distinguished lady who in many ways, became a symbol of the best standard this country can ever produced.

“…So much pain and grieving for Prof. Ernest Dumor and Dr. Korshie Dumor…Shocking to learn Mrs Mawuena Trebarh (Mawuena Dumor) has also passed on to eternity…exactly 10 years on the passing of her brother Mr. Komla Dumor…God have mercy and may the entire family be consoled at this difficult moment. Dr. Koshie Dumor stay strong,” a tribute on the Facebook page of Mrs Trebarh said.

“Oh! My soul is worried for her father,” a consolation message on X read.

“Hmmmm may God strengthen the old Prof, it takes the grace of God,” another message read.

“I hope she and Komla are not just the Prof’s children because it will be difficult for him to cope. Omg this is heartbreaking,” Yaa Precious Akorfa said on Facebook.

“Hmmm how is Prof. Dumor going to take this? A decade after his son’s death, he’s lost his daughter too. Mercy Lord!,” Maame Afua Anin said in a message on social media.

Mawuena Trebarh is known for her remarkable achievements in both the private and public sectors.

Born in April 1971, in Ghana, Trebarh pursued her education at the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Mining.

She furthered her studies with an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Throughout her career, Trebarh held key positions in various organisations, showcasing her expertise and leadership abilities.

She served as the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, overseeing corporate communications, government and regulatory relations, legal matters, and company secretarial duties.

Mawuena Trebarh managed communications strategies for Newmont Ghana Ltd and made significant contributions to the development of gold deposits in Ghana and other African countries.

She is survived by her husband, Flt. Lt. Divine Trebarh, their daughter Katherine Joy, her father Prof Dumor and her brother Dr Korshie Dumor.

This newspaper, even in mourning this remarkable and exemplary lady, take solace in the fact that she lived a most fulfilled life.

As the trailblazer takes a bow and transits to the hereafter, we join her family, other relations, friends and associates in wishing her a peaceful repose