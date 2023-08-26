Kennedy Agyapong threatens to expose Bawumia, Akufo-Addo

The deep cracks which many predicted will rock the New Patriotic Party in the aftermath of the presidential primaries, is already underway as fiery Kennedy Agyapong has fired a direct salvo at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In what can be described as the teaser of the main show or sneak peak into the future of the NPP, an irate Kennedy Agyapong was captured in the full glare of the public sending missiles to the Jubilee House with President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia being the primary targets.

An outraged Kennedy Agyapong was captured on video protesting the alleged mishandling of his agent at the University of Cape Coast voting centre.

Kennedy Agyapong believes that associates of the Vice President who is also a candidate in the race carried out the actions, hence his displeasure.

“President Akufo-Addo, I swear God, I will give you a showdown. Vice president, I will give you a showdown. You’ve chased away my agent for him to hide in a room, we shall see. You will hear what will happen. I swear God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime.”

Prior to the outburst, Kennedy Agyapong had predicted a landslide victory in the Central Region chapter of the party’s Special Delegate Conference.

“I have worked, I’m an experienced politician, and, of course, especially in this Region, everybody knows what I have done,” he told journalists prior to casting his ballot.

“I have always taken care of the Region, I know they will look at my commitment to the Region and reward me and the moment I get the massive vote I know I am within the five, then after that other regions as well. So, the first three I will be in.”

NPP Presidential Primaries

The NPP on Saturday, August 26, 2023, will hold a special delegates congress where some 956 selected members of the party will vote to reduce the number of flagbearer candidates to five ahead of a general congress in November.

Ahead of the election, Mr Kyerematen’s camp has been accusing the vice president of using intimidation and inducement to garner the support of sitting MPs and government appointees.

The vice president’s camp in response argues that the support being enjoyed by their candidate from the MPs and appointees is a reflection of the will of the party’s base.