EC rejects Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser’s vote after displaying his ballot paper

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected the vote of the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Raphael Sarfo Patrick.

This was after he showed his ballot paper to the public.

The Commission explained that the action of the youth organiser is contrary to regulations governing the election.

Mr. Sarfo Patrick, since nominations were opened, has openly campaigned for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidature.

The rejection of his ballot resulted in a verbal exchange between supporters of Dr. Bawumia and other delegates.

However, the Police quickly stepped in to restore calm.

