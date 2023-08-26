Major 1Politics

Alan’s North East region campaign coordinator attacked

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The North East regional coordinator for NPP’s flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyeremanten, has been brutally attacked leaving him hospitalised.

Ali Zakaria was reportedly assaulted by unidentified individuals after he questioned some voters who were publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.

According to him, he was outnumbered and caught off guard and found himself on the receiving end of the macho men’s aggression.

Citi News’ regional correspondent who confirmed the incident said Zakaria was rushed to the Regional hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

He confirmed that Zakaria was attacked by supporters of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when he questioned why delegates were displaying cast ballots.

More Read

NPP presidential race: Party to hold run-off election as Addai-Nimoh, Boakye Agyarko tie in 5th place

Bawumia wins NPP special electoral college polls with 629 votes
Dr. Bawumia takes early lead in NPP Super Delegates Conference
Provisional results from NPP Super Delegates congress as they trickle in

In a related development, another flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has also claimed that his agent was also chased out of the voting centre.

In a viral video, the Assin Central MP promised to fight the government if attacks on his agents continue.

You Might Also Like

NPP presidential race: Party to hold run-off election as Addai-Nimoh, Boakye Agyarko tie in 5th place

Bawumia wins NPP special electoral college polls with 629 votes

Dr. Bawumia takes early lead in NPP Super Delegates Conference

Provisional results from NPP Super Delegates congress as they trickle in

Share this Article
Previous Article Kennedy Agyapong threatens to expose Bawumia, Akufo-Addo
Next Article Provisional results from NPP Super Delegates congress as they trickle in
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

[Video] “SIT DOWN” if a clear front-runner emerges – Ursula Owusu urges losing flagbearer hopefuls
Politics
[Video] NPP Super Delegates Conference: Bawumia floors Alan, Ken and co
Major 1 Major Politics
NPP presidential race: Party to hold run-off election as Addai-Nimoh, Boakye Agyarko tie in 5th place
Major Politics
Top six aspirants from NPP super delegates congress
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?