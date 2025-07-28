German Mission honours legacy of Daddy Lumba

The German Embassy in Accra has joined the chorus of global tributes mourning the death of Ghana’s highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, highlighting the deep cultural and artistic ties he shared with Germany.

In a statement, the embassy expressed “profound sorrow” over the loss of the iconic musician, whose legacy transcended borders and genres.

“Rest in power, Daddy Lumba,” the embassy wrote in a moving tribute, extending condolences to the artist’s family, fans, and the people of Ghana.

Germany played a crucial and defining role in Daddy Lumba’s rise to stardom. It was in Germany that he transitioned from gospel to highlife music—a pivotal shift that would redefine his musical identity and launch one of the most influential careers in Ghanaian music history.

In 1989, Daddy Lumba met fellow Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong in Germany. That encounter birthed the legendary Lumba Brothers, a duo credited with pioneering the Borga Highlife genre—a style fusing Ghanaian rhythms with Western instrumentation and urban sensibilities. The genre became a cultural lifeline for the Ghanaian diaspora, especially in Europe.

Daddy Lumba’s years in Germany were foundational. He lived in Cologne, frequently recorded in Düsseldorf and Monheim am Rhein, and worked with several top German producers. In a rare cross-cultural moment, he even incorporated German phrases in his song “Homeless,” a reflection of his bicultural experience and artistic range.

The German Embassy described him as an artist who not only shaped music but also built bridges between Ghana and Germany through sound, style, and storytelling.

“His monumental contributions to music and culture will remain etched in memory,” the statement read.

As tributes pour in from across the world—from fans, diplomats, artists, and former heads of state—Daddy Lumba’s legacy continues to shine. For Germany, his journey stands as a testament to the power of cultural exchange and the timeless reach of great music.