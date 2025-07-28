“He was a thunderbolt, a gift to us all,” Kufuor eulogizes Daddy Lumba

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has paid a heartfelt tribute to highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, describing his death as a profound loss that struck him “like a thunderbolt.”

In a statement issued on 28th July 2025, the former president, who served from 2001 to 2009, expressed shock at the news of the musician’s passing, revealing he was unaware that the highlife star had been battling any illness.

“The news of the passing away… hit me like a thunderbolt. I never heard of his illness which makes it all the more shocking,” President Kufuor wrote.

Describing Daddy Lumba as an “iconic and highly talented musician of our times,” Kufuor praised the singer for captivating “the hearts and minds of many in Ghana and beyond,” especially highlife lovers who found solace, joy, and resonance in his unique voice and thought-provoking lyrics.

“His lyrics were thrilling, transcendental, and enjoyable. I count myself as one of his favourite devotees,” he said, reflecting on his admiration for Lumba’s musical genius.

Kufuor revealed that in recent years, he had always looked forward to Daddy Lumba’s year-end “Night of the Legends” concerts — events that the music icon personally invited him to.

He acknowledged the powerful bond the late musician shared with his audience; a relationship built on decades of timeless music that captured the spirit of Ghanaian life, love, and struggle.

Offering words of comfort to the nation, Kufuor described Daddy Lumba as “a precious gift of Our Creator,” whose achievements and legacy should bring consolation in the face of grief.

“As we mourn his untimely death, may we be consoled that he was a precious gift of Our Creator to us all… We celebrate his achievements and remarkable life,” he wrote.

The former president extended his deepest sympathies to Lumba’s widow, children, and extended family, offering prayers for strength and fortitude during this difficult time.

“May The Almighty God give him a befitting rest in His bosom. Adieu Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba). Dammirifa Due, Daddy Lumba eee!!!” the tribute concluded.

Daddy Lumba, whose music transcended generations, genres, and social classes, remains one of Ghana’s most influential and beloved musicians. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief and remembrance across the country and among the Ghanaian diaspora.

As the nation prepares for candlelight vigils and tributes, voices like that of President Kufuor serve as a reminder of the personal and national impact Daddy Lumba made—not only through his music but through the lives he touched.