Candlelight vigil set for highlife legend Daddy Lumba

The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has officially announced a National Candlelight Vigil in memory of the late highlife music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra.

The solemn ceremony, which will run from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, forms part of a global tribute being held simultaneously in Ghana, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Netherlands, honouring the life, music, and legacy of one of Ghana’s most iconic musicians.

In a statement issued by the Acting Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Agency, Mr. Gideon Aryeequaye, the public was warmly invited to participate in the vigil to celebrate the enduring power of music, culture, and community.

“Your presence will not only honour the legacy of an icon but also unite us in celebrating the enduring power of music, culture, and community,” the invitation read.

A similar vigil is also expected to take place in Kumasi, Daddy Lumba’s hometown, where fans and cultural leaders will gather in his memory.

The event is expected to draw thousands of fans, fellow musicians, cultural advocates, and dignitaries, both locally and abroad, in a symbolic show of unity and remembrance. The vigil will feature live performances of Daddy Lumba’s timeless hits, poetry, and reflections from artists and close associates.

The Creative Arts Agency also issued a disclaimer, urging the public to disregard any unofficial invitations previously circulated in the media.

“We wish to clarify that any earlier versions of this invitation currently circulating in the media were not officially released by the Creative Arts Agency. Please consider this as the official communication regarding the vigil,” the statement emphasised.

Ghanaians and fans of highlife music worldwide continue to mourn the loss of Daddy Lumba, whose musical influence spanned decades, producing hits that resonated across generations. Known for his distinct voice, emotional depth, and unmatched songwriting, his contribution to Ghanaian culture remains unmatched.

The CAA has asked invited guests to RSVP by Wednesday, July 31, 2025, as preparations for the historic vigil intensify.

As Independence Square is lit with thousands of candles on August 2, the nation will collectively bid farewell to a man whose voice defined an era — and whose music will continue to echo through time.