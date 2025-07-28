We have all the evidence — Ayine challenges Adu Boahene’s defence

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine, has broken his silence on the ongoing prosecution of Kwabena Adu Boahene, former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), strongly asserting that the government has compiled compelling evidence and is moving swiftly through the legal process — contrary to claims of prosecutorial delays.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held at the Presidency, Ayine responded to mounting public interest and media scrutiny surrounding the case, which involves the acquisition of multiple properties allegedly linked to the former intelligence official.

“The matter is sub judice, right? It is before a court of law and I wouldn’t want to come out and rehash our case in the media,” Ayine said firmly, cautioning against public speculation.

However, he clarified that the state has receipts and documentation clearly showing the dates of purchase and construction of the properties in question — including estates at Oyarifa and Asokore Mampong.

“We have filed the case. We have evidence on record of the date of purchase of the properties with receipts. Receipts from real estate people. We have the construction dates of the Oyarifa estate and the one at Asokore Mampong. We have everything,” he stated.

Ayine took specific aim at arguments made by Adu Boahene’s legal counsel, who claim that the properties were acquired prior to his client’s appointment as NSB Director. According to the AG, Adu Boahene joined the Bureau in 2007 and became Director in 2017 — dates that are critical to determining the legitimacy and timing of the acquisitions under scrutiny.

“If counsel says these properties were bought before 2007 or before 2017, then he should provide the countervailing evidence,” Ayine challenged.

Addressing criticisms that the prosecution is deliberately stalling the trial, Ayine flatly rejected the claims and turned the narrative on its head.

“They are the ones leading this narrative of delay just to create a sense of desperation and make us look bad,” he said, referencing the opposition’s rhetoric.

The AG contrasted the current pace of proceedings with the track record of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, questioning how many convictions or filed cases existed by this time in 2017 — a veiled swipe at the opposition’s prosecutorial record during its first year in power.

Ayine disclosed that under his leadership, the Justice Ministry is acting with speed and precision.

“When we file charges, within two weeks, we file our witness statements and supporting documents. In that Ato Forson case, it took six months to file just witness statements. We file in two weeks,” he emphasized, pointing to the diligence of the current legal team.

While refusing to discuss specifics of the ongoing trial due to its sub judice status, the Attorney-General reiterated his confidence in the state’s case and reaffirmed that the wheels of justice are turning — based on evidence, timelines, and hard facts, not political expediency.