National Signals Bureau boss dismissed

..Months after Emirates country reps kidnapping

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), has been dismissed.

Dr George Atta-Boateng, who was initially associated with the National Communications Authority (NCA) when the Mahama government assumed office, has since replaced him.

The Herald, has learnt that Mr Adu-Boahene, thought he could rely on Rev Dr Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God in Ghana, in an attempt to retain his position, however, President John Mahama, had alternative plans for the Bureau, which operates under the National Security Council.

Dr Atta-Boateng, officially assumed the role on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Mr Adu-Boahene, made headlines in November last year, after reports linked him and Rashida Saani Nasamu, a media personality and event organiser, to the kidnapping of Sylvia Patience Baah, the Emirates Airlines Airport Services Manager in Accra.

The kidnapping incident, which took place on Thursday, November 21, 2024, was orchestrated by Rashida Saani Nasamu, using operatives from Ghana’s National Security Secretariat.

This followed a dispute regarding Sylvia’s decision to remove Rashida, Mr Adu-Boahene, and Benjamin Ansah, the Operations Director of the NSB, from a Dubai-bound flight due to their late arrival at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The hooded National Security operatives, allegedly threatened Sylvia with assault and death, leaving her injured.

The hypertensive woman, reportedly struggled to breathe during her ordeal. She was handcuffed behind her back and blindfolded in a manner that covered her nose, forcing her to plead with her abductors for air and her blood pressure medication. Eventually, one of them slightly lifted the blindfold to enable her to breathe.

Rashida, a former reporter for Metro TV and EIB Network, managed by Bola Ray, is known for her close associations with prominent figures, such as Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere. As CEO of the online platform Ghana Report, she has also ventured into event organising, including the Ghana Report Summit.

Not long ago, she married an Alhaji and rebranded herself as “Alhaji’s Wife,” a name she later used for a restaurant called Alhaji’s Waakye.

She was involved in organising high-profile events, including The Ghana Report Summit on Thursday, August 1, 2024, themed “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation—Election 2024.”

Speakers listed for the event, included President Nana Akufo-Addo, Albert Kan-Dapaah, the then-Minister of National Security, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, a former National Security Coordinator, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the then-Director of Elections and ICT, NDC, and Joyce Bawah Mogtari, then a spokesperson for former President John Mahama.

Others, included Fatimatu Abubakar, then the Minister of Information; Dennis “Miracles” Aboagye, then the Director of Communication for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 Campaign; Kathleen Addy (Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education); Estelle Akofio-Sowah (Regional Manager, Csquared West Africa); and Roland Affail Monney (Former President of the Ghana Journalists Association).

Additionally, attendees featured Ambassador Edward Boateng (Founder of Global Media Alliance), Kwami Sefa Kayi (Media Personality), Anas Aremeyaw Anas (Investigative Journalist), Samuel Attah-Mensah (MD of Citi FM and Channel One TV), Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako (Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority), and Gayheart Mensah (CEO of Komskraft Consult).

Rashida, later organised a government-backed job fair at Independence Square in Accra, attracting thousands of Ghanaian youth seeking employment opportunities.

The Herald, learnt that these events were facilitated with the support of National Security, leveraging her close ties with National Security Coordinator Edward Asomani.

The Herald, has uncovered chilling details about how operatives of Ghana’s National Security carried out the kidnapping of Sylvia Patience Baah, likening it to the infamous 30 June 1982 abduction and killing of three High Court judges and a retired military officer.

The incident stemmed from Sylvia’s refusal to allow two National Security officials and Rashida Saani Nasamu to board an Emirates flight to Dubai after their late arrival.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the flight was nearly ready for takeoff when the three passengers—Kwabena Adu-Boahene (then Director-General of NSB), Benjamin Ansah (Operations Director of NSB), and Rashida—failed to reach the gate on time and were deboarded. Their names had been announced multiple times over the airport’s PA system, but they remained untraceable.

Rashida, a first-class passenger, refused to board without her colleagues, particularly Adu-Boahene. Witnesses reported hearing her issue threats over the phone, instructing her associates to “deal with” Sylvia. Concerned Emirates staff relayed her statements to their boss, Sylvia, who urged them to document the threats in case anything happened to her.

Despite their connections to high-ranking security officials, Sylvia, adhered to Emirates’ strict punctuality policies and refused to reopen the aircraft doors. The three disgruntled passengers eventually flew to Dubai the next day via Ethiopian Airlines but vowed to retaliate against Sylvia.

Two days later, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, as Sylvia was driving home from the gym, two vehicles intercepted her near her residence on Spintex Road, Accra. Armed men, including individuals dressed in police uniforms without name tags, accused her of driving a stolen car. When she tried calling her husband, they twisted her arms, seized her phone, and forcefully dragged her into one of their vehicles. She was blindfolded, handcuffed, and taken to an undisclosed location.

During her captivity, she was interrogated, accused of bribery, and subjected to physical abuse and death threats. However, widespread social media reports on the abduction pressured the kidnappers into releasing her. Over 24 hours later, she was dumped in Ashaiman, still bound and blindfolded. She managed to seek help at a local restaurant before reuniting with her family.

Interestingly, the Ghana Police Service initially claimed credit for her release, stating that investigations were underway. However, The Herald has verified that her release was not due to police intervention but rather public outcry. Her husband later reported the incident to the Baatsona Police.

Other National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) operatives, acting on the orders of Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, the NIB’s director-general, who has since been dismissed, stormed the Emirates offices and warned officials against discussing the incident.

Rashida Saani Nasamu, known for leveraging her connections to the National Security Coordinator, was reportedly en route to Brussels, Belgium, to meet a high-ranking Ghanaian official when the incident occurred. Similarly, Benjamin Adu-Boahene has been accused of engaging in cyber espionage, including allegations of phone hacking and surveillance.

Sylvia’s husband also reported that his phone was mysteriously wiped of all content following a suspicious call inquiring about her whereabouts.

Despite assurances from Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare that investigations are ongoing, public scepticism remains high, given the involvement of National Security and NIB operatives. The police issued a statement thanking individuals who provided information and assured the public of their commitment to justice.

The IGP, reportedly spoke directly to Sylvia and her family and assigned a team of police medical officers and clinical psychologists to assist them in their recovery.