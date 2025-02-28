Mahama calls out Agyeman Manu, Oko Boye, Nsiah-Asare

…..Says US$400M spent on Agenda 111, yet no hospital operational

The President, John Dramani Mahama, yesterday called out Dr Bernard Oko Boye, Kweku Agyeman Manu, and Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the managers of Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 Hospital Projects, when he disclosed that approximately US$400 million, had been spent on the projects without a single facility being fully operational.

Presenting his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of his second term to Parliament in Accra on Thursday, February 27, Mr Mahama, lamented the situation, saying the amount spent, could have completed and fully operationalised 22 hospitals.

While, Kweku Agyeman Manu, served almost seven years as Health Minister before handing over to Bernard Oko Boye, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, a former Director General of the Ghana Health Service, became a Presidential Advisor on Health at the Office of the President and was put in charge of the Agenda 111 projects.

The three, including the then-president, Nana Akufo-Addo, had variously described the projects as either completed or near completion, but President Mahama’s revelation suggests something went wrong.

Agenda 111, an ambitious healthcare initiative aimed at constructing 111 hospitals nationwide, was launched to bridge the country’s healthcare infrastructure gap. Akufo-Addo promised to complete the hospitals before leaving office on 7th January 2027, but he could not.

However, President Mahama’s remarks indicate that despite significant financial commitments, none of the hospitals have been completed and made operational.

“It is worth disclosing that USD400m has already been disbursed under agenda 111 project,” President Mahama said, indicating that yet not a single hospital under this gargantuan initiative is serving the people of Ghana.

President Mahama, further suggested that the amount already spent could have facilitated the completion and operationalization of at least 22 of the proposed hospitals if resources had been utilized efficiently.

The President also disclosed that Ghana’s Sinking Fund, holds a balance of just $64,000 and GHS143,000, contradicting claims by the previous Akufo-Addo administration that it left substantial reserves for debt repayment.

President Mahama, addressed the financial situation inherited from his predecessor.

He painted a grim assessment of Ghana’s current state, declaring that the country is in crisis.

“I am sad to report that the state of our nation is not good,” he stated, highlighting the severe economic crisis and the unprecedented hardships faced by Ghanaians.

“While there have been claims that buffers were left for debt repayment, the statement of accounts for the Debt Service Reserve Account, also known as the Sinking Fund, shows a balance of only $64,000 and GHS 143 million in the dollar and Ghana cedi accounts, respectively”.

“This is in stark contrast to our actions in 2017, before we left office, when we allocated US$ 250 million to the Sinking Fund to service debt”.

He further highlighted the country’s mounting debt burden and the challenges ahead in stabilising the economy.

“The repercussions of the accumulation and the economic mismanagement will require extensive work and sacrifices to repair,” he stated.

According to the president, Ghana’s debt servicing over the next four years will total GHS280 billion—comprising GHS150 billion for domestic debt and GHS130 billion for external debt servicing.

“In the next four years, our debt servicing will amount to GHS280 billion and comprises GHS150 billion for domestic debt and GHS130 billion in external debt servicing,” Mahama emphasized.

The President also spoke about Ghana’s economic situation, describing the nation as “broken on many fronts” due to staggering debt and financial mismanagement.

He painted a grim picture of the country’s finances, pointing to unsustainable debt levels and mismanagement of key state institutions.

Mahama, disclosed that Ghana’s public debt has soared to GHS 721 billion, placing immense pressure on the country’s economy. He further highlighted the dire financial condition of major state-owned enterprises, including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), both of which are struggling under heavy debt burdens.

“We are saddled with staggering debts and glaring signs of almost deliberate and, in some cases, reckless mismanagement of our resources,” Mahama stated.

“In addition to the public debt, which amounts to a staggering GHS721 billion, several state-owned enterprises are also in debt, including the ECG, which owes GHS68 billion.

Ghana COCOBOD, the hope of cocoa farmers, is highly indebted. Its balance sheet indicates a total debt of GHS32.5 billion, of which GHS9.7 billion is due to be paid by the end of September 2025.”

The president’s revelations underscore the severity of Ghana’s economic crisis, reinforcing the urgent need for financial restructuring and responsible governance to restore stability.

The president emphasised that the upcoming National Economic Dialogue, scheduled for March 3rd and 4th, along with the Finance Minister’s budget presentation on March 11th, will provide a detailed overview of the nation’s economic challenges and outline possible solutions.

Despite the difficulties, Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the crisis head-on, reflecting the people’s mandate.

“Mr. Speaker, it is not my style to lament and shift blame when confronted with challenges,” he asserted. “I have therefore not come here to lament on the state of our country, though there is much to lament about.”

He assured Ghanaians that his administration will resolve the country’s economic crisis by the end of his four-year mandate.

He acknowledged the severe economic challenges but vowed to restore the nation to growth and prosperity.

“I John Dramanai Mahama will fix the economic crisis confronting our country and reset it on a path of growth and prosperity.”

President Mahama added, “The state of the nation is not good. Our economy is in crisis, and the people of Ghana are suffering unprecedented hardships,” Mahama admitted. However, he emphasized his commitment to finding solutions rather than dwelling on the past.

“It is not my style to lament and shift blame. I am therefore not here to lament, even though there is much to lament about,” he stated.

The president reaffirmed his track record of delivering on promises, referencing his past success in resolving Ghana’s energy crisis.

“I promised to fix ‘dumsor,’ and I fixed it. There was no power rationing or load management in Ghana,” he reminded the nation.

Mahama’s address outlined his administration’s commitment to economic stabilization and recovery, signaling his readiness to implement policies that will steer the country towards financial stability and national progress.