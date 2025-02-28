Emirates to launch First Emirates World Stores in West Africa, boosting customer experience In Ghana and Nigeria

Emirates Airlines is set to expand its innovative retail concept, Emirates World Stores, into West Africa, with new locations planned for Ghana and Nigeria.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Air Cargo and Transport Logistics Africa 2025 conference in Nairobi, where sources within the airline confirmed the move as part of Emirates’ strategy to enhance customer experience and strengthen its presence in the region.

The Emirates World Stores, which debuted in Kenya in November 2024 and later in Casablanca, are designed to offer world-class products and services while providing an immersive and personalized experience for customers.

The stores reflect Emirates’ signature inflight aesthetic, featuring a light and airy color scheme and an open-plan, lounge-like environment that invites travelers to explore and engage.

In Ghana, where Emirates already operates daily flights between Dubai and Accra, the introduction of the World Store is expected to further solidify the airline’s footprint in the country. Nigeria, a key market in West Africa, will also benefit from this retail expansion, marking a significant step in Emirates’ commitment to the region.

The Emirates World Stores are more than just retail spaces; they are experiential hubs where customers can interact with the airline’s premium offerings. Key features include full-size showcases of the iconic Emirates Onboard Lounge and Premium Economy seats, allowing travelers to experience the airline’s signature comforts firsthand.

Innovative technologies, such as the ‘selfie mirror,’ enable customers to capture photos against scenic backdrops, adding a touch of fun and engagement to their visit.

Customer service counters staffed by knowledgeable consultants are another highlight, offering assistance with travel itineraries, reservations, and general inquiries.

For added convenience, self-service kiosks are available to streamline processes and reduce wait times, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors.

“The Emirates World Stores are a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences both in the air and on the ground,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

“By bringing this concept to Ghana and Nigeria, we aim to deepen our connection with our customers in West Africa and provide them with a taste of the Emirates experience before they even board their flight.”

The expansion of Emirates World Stores into West Africa underscores the airline’s dedication to innovation and customer-centricity.

As Emirates continues to grow its presence across the continent, these stores will serve as a bridge between the airline and its passengers, offering a unique blend of luxury, technology, and personalized service.

With the first stores in Kenya and Casablanca already setting a high standard, the upcoming launches in Ghana and Nigeria are poised to elevate the travel experience for Emirates’ customers in West Africa, further cementing the airline’s reputation as a leader in global aviation and retail innovation.