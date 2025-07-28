GeneralMajor 2

GES orders school heads to refund monies collected from students for WASSCE practicals

2 Min Read

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a firm directive to all Heads of Second Cycle Institutions, who collected money from students for the 2025 WASSCE practical examinations, despite the Government of Ghana fully funding the costs.

In a release issued on Monday, GES, stated that the government has absorbed all expenses related to the WASSCE practicals, including laboratory materials and logistics.

Signed by the Acting Deputy Director General, Prof. Smile Dzisi, the release said,  no school was authorized to collect additional fees from candidates, parents, or guardians for that purpose.

“Management has observed with concern that some Heads have collected monies from students and parents in respect of the 2025 WASSCE practical examinations, which have already been fully funded by the Government. Such actions are unacceptable and must be reversed immediately,” the statement read.

GES has, therefore  directed all affected school heads to refund the monies in full, and to issue official receipts to acknowledge each repayment.

Furthermore, the statement indicated that  Heads are required to notify their respective Regional Directors once the refund process is completed, with proper documentation to support the process.

The Service emphasized that failure to comply with this directive would be treated as a serious breach of official instructions and may result in administrative sanctions against those involved.

“This directive is to ensure equity and to prevent any candidate from being denied access to practical examinations due to financial barriers,” the GES noted.

Regional Directors have also been tasked with disseminating the directive swiftly through Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Education Directorates.

