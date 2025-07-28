Ghana, Morocco deepen ties with major fertilizer donation

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has praised the Kingdom of Morocco for its continued partnership with Ghana, describing a 2,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer donation as a testament to effective diplomacy and strengthened African unity.

Speaking at a ceremony in Accra, Ablakwa, emphasized the role of his Ministry in fostering international cooperation that delivers real benefits to the people of Ghana.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs really engages in impactful diplomacy, and the work we do directly benefits peace,” he stated.

He highlighted the donation as part of a broader strategic partnership with Morocco focused on food security and sustainable agricultural development, including plans to build a fertilizer plant in Ghana.

Following his remarks, Her Excellency Imani Ouaadil, Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, expressed hope that the fertilizer would help Ghanaian farmers increase productivity and meet national food security targets.

She called the donation a “symbol of renewed friendship and brotherhood” between the two nations.

Receiving the fertilizer on behalf of the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Deputy Minister, John Dumelo, thanked the Kingdom of Morocco for the timely support.

He assured stakeholders that the fertilizer would be distributed transparently and efficiently to benefit hardworking farmers across the country.