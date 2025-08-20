New Petroleum Commission Board tasked to rescue oil industry

Energy and Green Transition Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, has sworn in the new board of the Petroleum Commission with a bold charge: revive Ghana’s dwindling oil reserves, boost production, and lure back the big international players who have been shying away from the country’s oil sector.

The Minister minced no words when he told the seven-member board that the future of Ghana’s oil and gas industry depends on their performance. He urged them to think outside the box and provide lasting solutions to the challenges plaguing the upstream sector.

“The challenges of the Upstream Industry in Ghana have evolved over the years with the recent ones being arbitrations, investment draughts and dwindling oil and gas reserves and production. Local content and local participation, particularly in the core business of oil and gas exploration and production, remains an issue the country is grappling with.

“I implore you to be pragmatic and strategic in your decision-making so that collectively we can find lasting solutions to the issues bedeviling the industry,” Jinapor stated.

The Petroleum Commission, once touted as the driver of Ghana’s oil wealth, has in recent years come under criticism for failing to stem the decline in production and attract fresh investments. Jinapor’s tasking of the new board signals a do-or-die moment for the regulator.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Board Chairman, Ernest Thompson, assured the Minister that the new team is ready to roll up their sleeves.

“We pledge to work diligently and tirelessly to ensure that Ghana’s oil production is increased, contributing significantly to the nation’s prosperity,” he said.

The new board members are: