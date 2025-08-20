EC sets September 30 for Tamale Central by-election

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially fixed Tuesday, 30th September 2025 for the by-election in the Tamale Central Constituency, following the death of the sitting MP, Hon. Murtala Muhammed Ibrahim.

In a statement signed by EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, and dated 19th August 2025, the Commission explained that the decision was in line with Article 112 (5) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates a by-election when a parliamentary seat becomes vacant.

According to the EC, nominations will open from Monday, 8th September to Wednesday, 10th September 2025, with submissions at the Commission’s Tamale Metropolitan Office between 9:00am and 12:00pm, and again from 2:00pm to 5:00pm each day.

“Aspiring candidates are to download nomination forms from the Electoral Commission’s website, www.ec.gov.gh, from Monday, 19th August 2025 to Wednesday, 10th September 20.”

Per the guidelines, each candidate’s form must be proposed and seconded by two registered voters in the constituency and assented to by eighteen others. The candidate must personally sign the forms to confirm consent, attach two recent bust-sized photographs on a red background, and file four copies of the completed documents.

The EC has pegged the filing fee at GHC10,000. However, in what it describes as a bid to encourage inclusivity, Female Candidates and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) will pay a reduced fee of GHC7,500.

“Completed nomination forms can be delivered in person by the candidate, or on their behalf by either the Proposer or Seconder.”

With the Tamale Central seat now open, political watchers expect a heated contest, given the constituency’s weight in Northern politics. The EC has urged stakeholders and the public to comply with the outlined processes to ensure what it calls a “smooth, transparent and peaceful electoral process.”